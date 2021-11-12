Vanderbilt releases facilities renderings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Representing the next step in the Vandy United campaign, Vanderbilt University today unveiled artists’ renderings for multiple cornerstone projects and provided further details and timelines for an effort that will redefine the future of Vanderbilt Athletics.

One end zone of the football stadium makeover. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Vandy United represents our vision for what is possible for Vanderbilt Athletics, as well as our commitment to bring that vision to life,” said Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “After months of hard work to create and refine designs that reflect and honor who we are as a university, these initial renderings are another important step in our journey. Much work remains to transform renderings into reality, but it is easier today to see where we are headed.” Developed over months of intense collaboration with Populous, master architect for the project, the renderings lay out an ambitious vision for reimagining the athletics footprint on campus. Publicly announced in March, Vandy United is an unprecedented $300 million investment in athletics. The effort commits to enhancing the experience of every Vanderbilt student-athlete and to further strengthening bonds with alumni, fans and the Nashville community. The university and Populous employed those principles as each project’s functional and aesthetic foundation.