Vanderbilt has released its official roster for the 2019 Nashville Regional, one with few surprises.

Here's the roster, sorted by position groups:

Catchers (3):

Philip Clarke

Ty Duvall

Dominic Keegan





Infielders (5):

Jayson Gonzalez

Julian Infante

Austin Martin

Ethan Paul

Harrison Ray





Outfielders (7):

J.J. Bleday

Cooper Davis

Pat DeMarco

Kiambu Fentress

Walker Grisanti

Stephen Scott

Isaiah Thomas





Pitchers (12):

Tyler Brown

Jake Eder

Drake Fellows

A.J. Franklin

Hugh Fisher

Jackson Gillis

Mason Hickman

Chance Huff

Zach King

Patrick Raby

Kumar Rocker

Ethan Smith





Eight of the 35 players on the regular-season roster didn't make the Nashville Regional roster. Those not making the roster included pitchers Austin Becker, Joe Gobilliot, Erik Kaiser, infielders Tate Kolwyck, Sterling Hayes, Justyn Henry-Malloy andJohn Malcom and outfielder Matt Hogan.

VU opens regional play against Ohio State at 6 p.m. Central at Hawkins Field.