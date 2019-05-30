Vanderbilt releases its 27-man roster for the regional
Vanderbilt has released its official roster for the 2019 Nashville Regional, one with few surprises.
Here's the roster, sorted by position groups:
Catchers (3):
Philip Clarke
Ty Duvall
Dominic Keegan
Infielders (5):
Jayson Gonzalez
Julian Infante
Austin Martin
Ethan Paul
Harrison Ray
Outfielders (7):
J.J. Bleday
Cooper Davis
Pat DeMarco
Kiambu Fentress
Walker Grisanti
Stephen Scott
Isaiah Thomas
Pitchers (12):
Tyler Brown
Jake Eder
Drake Fellows
A.J. Franklin
Hugh Fisher
Jackson Gillis
Mason Hickman
Chance Huff
Zach King
Patrick Raby
Kumar Rocker
Ethan Smith
Eight of the 35 players on the regular-season roster didn't make the Nashville Regional roster. Those not making the roster included pitchers Austin Becker, Joe Gobilliot, Erik Kaiser, infielders Tate Kolwyck, Sterling Hayes, Justyn Henry-Malloy andJohn Malcom and outfielder Matt Hogan.
VU opens regional play against Ohio State at 6 p.m. Central at Hawkins Field.