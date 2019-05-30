News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 17:46:41 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Vanderbilt releases its 27-man roster for the regional

Ethan Paul is one of 27 men on VU's Nashville Regional roster. (Southeastern Conference)
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Vanderbilt has released its official roster for the 2019 Nashville Regional, one with few surprises.

Here's the roster, sorted by position groups:

Catchers (3):

Philip Clarke

Ty Duvall

Dominic Keegan


Infielders (5):

Jayson Gonzalez

Julian Infante

Austin Martin

Ethan Paul

Harrison Ray


Outfielders (7):

J.J. Bleday

Cooper Davis

Pat DeMarco

Kiambu Fentress

Walker Grisanti

Stephen Scott

Isaiah Thomas


Pitchers (12):

Tyler Brown

Jake Eder

Drake Fellows

A.J. Franklin

Hugh Fisher

Jackson Gillis

Mason Hickman

Chance Huff

Zach King

Patrick Raby

Kumar Rocker

Ethan Smith


Eight of the 35 players on the regular-season roster didn't make the Nashville Regional roster. Those not making the roster included pitchers Austin Becker, Joe Gobilliot, Erik Kaiser, infielders Tate Kolwyck, Sterling Hayes, Justyn Henry-Malloy andJohn Malcom and outfielder Matt Hogan.

VU opens regional play against Ohio State at 6 p.m. Central at Hawkins Field.

