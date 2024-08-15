Vanderbilt has released its nonconference portion of the 2024-25 schedule. The Commodores will open up by hosting Nashville's own, Lipscomb. This is the third year in a row that Shea Ralph will host the Bisons. Ralph will also have her team compete in the ACC/SEC Challenge and in the Acrisure Classic, which takes place in Palm Springs, California.

Vanderbilt's 2024-25 nonconference schedule. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Schedule breakdown Home games Regarding the home slate, Vanderbilt will not see much of a test at Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores open up with back-to-back ASUN opponents, which happen to be two of the better teams in their conference, both finishing in the top half of the league. After hitting the road, Vanderbilt will stay home for three games, hosting Butler, Hampton and Samford. Butler, out of the Big East, is the most notable home contest for the Commodores. Vanderbilt will play four mid-majors in December before starting conference play.

Away/neutral site games The Commodores biggest tests will take place away from Nashville. Though Vanderbilt only plays outside of Memorial five times, these contests will provide insight into how Ralph's squad will do against tougher opponents. The first road trip comes quickly. Vanderbilt will set out for sunny weather to take on the Bulls of South Florida. Come the week of Thanksgiving, the Commodores will get a taste of Power Four teams at the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California. Vanderbilt opens up the tournament by taking on one of the Big 12’s newest additions, Arizona. The winner of that game will face the winner of Michigan State and Cal, while the losers of the first game will compete for third place the next day. The stiff competition does not stop there, as Vanderbilt will head back to Florida to face Miami in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The final away game of the nonconference slate will take place at Dayton, a team that Vanderbilt hosted last season.