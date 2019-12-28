Vanderbilt has confirmed it will replace offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver following a disastrous 3-9 season.

BREAKING NEWS: Coach Mason has fired OC Gerry Gdowski, DC Jason Tarver, and OL Coach Cameron Norcross, according to sources. Louisiana Tech OC Todd Fitch is expected to accept same role at Vanderbilt.

Following the above tweet from The Dore Report earlier on Saturday, Vanderbilt issued a statement hours later through Alan George, its associate athletic director of communications, that read as follows:

'Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said today a process has begun to replace offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.

'“I’d like to express my appreciation of the commitment and sacrifices that Gerry and Jason made to this program and our student-athletes,” Mason said.'

VU has not named replacements, nor has it set a timetable for an announcement of replacements.

Those replacements will be the fourth on each side of the ball for Mason (27-47), who'll be in his seventh year at VU next season.

Gdowski has been on Mason's staff since Mason's arrival in 2014, serving as the tight ends coach before coaching quarterbacks from 2016-18.

Gdowski had served as co-offensive coordinator at Ohio University before, and took over the reigns to VU's offense last season.

That was a disaster; the Commodores, despite returning a pair of preseason All-Americans in running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and tight end Jared Pinkney, VU--which never got consistent quarterback play after losing senior Kyle Shurmur after 2018--saw its offensive production plummet from 28.5 points and 411 yards per game to 16.5 and 297.

Pinkney, a potential first-round draft pick in 2020, didn't catch a touchdown pass this season against an FBS team. Wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, a preseason first team All-SEC pick, caught just 47 balls for 511 yards and three scores.

Tarver came to VU after serving as linebackers' coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, he was the Oakland Raiders' defensive coordinator for three seasons.

Tarver's two Vanderbilt defenses didn't fare well. Those units allowed 26.6 points and 439 yards in 2018, followed by 31.8 points and 437 yards last season.

Mason jettisoned both Karl Dorrell (offense) and David Kotulski after one year when the 'Dores went 3-9 in 2014.

Mason replaced Kotulski with himself for 2015; VU went from allowing 31.3 points to 21 that season. Two seasons later, the 'Dores allowed 31.3 points and set a Southeastern Conference record for points allowed in league play before Mason tabbed Tarver to serve in that post.

Andy Ludwig served as Dorrell's replacement until leaving for Utah after 2018. The 11-2 Utes averaged 34 points and 443 yards in 2019 and will face Texas in the Alamo Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Vanderbilt opens its 2020 season with Mercer on Sept. 5. Spring practice dates for 2020 haven't been set.