NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt will host 34 games at Hawkins Field and play a combined 27 contests against NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago, highlighting the 2020 schedule as unveiled by head coach Tim Corbin on Thursday.

For a second consecutive season, the Commodores will open play at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament set for Feb. 14-16 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Opening weekend will include matchups against Michigan, UConn and Cal Poly with the matchup order and times yet to be announced.

Vanderbilt begins an 11-game homestand Feb. 18-19 against South Alabama. The stretch includes weekend series against Illinois-Chicago (Feb. 21-23) and Hawaii (Feb. 28-March 1) as well as midweek games against Evansville (Feb. 25), Saint Louis (Feb. 26) and Central Arkansas (March 3).

The Commodores return to the Dodgertown Classic for key early season matchups at UCLA (March 6) and USC (March 7) before the squad faces TCU (March 8) at Dodger Stadium for the third time in six seasons.

Vanderbilt opens Southeastern Conference play at home for the first time since 2016 when the club takes on Kentucky (March 13-15). The Commodores will also host league foes Georgia (March 27-29), South Carolina (April 10-12), Alabama (April 24-26) and Mississippi State (May 14-16).

The Commodores SEC road slate includes four trips to NCAA Tournament squads. After visiting Tennessee (March 20-22), the squad makes its first trip to LSU (April 2-4) in four seasons. Vanderbilt also heads to Ole Miss (April 17-19), Missouri (May 1-3) and Florida (May 7-9).

The annual Battle of the Barrel against perennial power Louisville will be renewed on May 5 from Hawkins Field. The Commodores outlasted Louisville on the road a season ago and handed the Cardinals their only two losses at the College World Series.

Vanderbilt will head crosstown to First Tennessee Park for matchups against Belmont (March 17) and Lipscomb (March 24). One season after capturing the NCAA Nashville Regional against Indiana State, the Commodores will welcome the Sycamores for a return visit (April 14).

The challenging 56-game schedule includes games against opponents that produced a combined 123 MLB Draft selections and a 1,025-795-3 record in 2019.

Online renewals are underway for season ticket holders and will run through Nov. 11. Information on single-game tickets and mini-plans will be available at a later date.

Here is a link to the full schedule.