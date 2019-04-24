News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 16:34:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt's 2019 NFL Draft preview

F9kjnosyr2mzjxpv1pf8
Vandy's JoeJuan Williams should be the first Commodore off the board. (Brent Carden, VandySports)
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 7 p.m. Central in Nashville, and several Commodores could be taken. Round 1 will be held Thursday, while rounds 2-3 are on Friday, beginning at 6 Central. Rounds 4-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}