Vanderbilt's 2019 NFL Draft preview
The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 7 p.m. Central in Nashville, and several Commodores could be taken. Round 1 will be held Thursday, while rounds 2-3 are on Friday, beginning at 6 Central. Rounds 4-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news