 Vanderbilt Football - Commodores' 2021 SEC schedule dates released
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 13:40:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt's 2021 SEC schedule dates released

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

The SEC Network hosted their 2021 Football Schedule Release Special, here is how the conference slate will be laid out in Clark Lea's first year in charge of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

*Parenthesis indicates last year's record*

2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATES:

Sept. 4th - East Tennessee State

Sept. 11th - at Colorado State (1-3)

Sept. 18th - Stanford (4-2)

Sept. 25th - Georgia (8-2)

Oct. 2nd - UConn

Oct. 9th - at Florida (8-4)

Oct. 16th - at South Carolina (2-8)

Oct. 23rd - Miss. State (4-7)

Oct. 30th - Missouri (5-5)

Nov. 6th - Bye

Nov. 13th - Kentucky (5-6)

Nov. 20th - at Ole Miss (5-5)

Nov. 27th - at Tennessee (3-7)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}