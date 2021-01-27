Vanderbilt's 2021 SEC schedule dates released
The SEC Network hosted their 2021 Football Schedule Release Special, here is how the conference slate will be laid out in Clark Lea's first year in charge of the Vanderbilt Commodores.
*Parenthesis indicates last year's record*
2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATES:
Sept. 4th - East Tennessee State
Sept. 11th - at Colorado State (1-3)
Sept. 18th - Stanford (4-2)
Sept. 25th - Georgia (8-2)
Oct. 2nd - UConn
Oct. 9th - at Florida (8-4)
Oct. 16th - at South Carolina (2-8)
Oct. 23rd - Miss. State (4-7)
Oct. 30th - Missouri (5-5)
Nov. 6th - Bye
Nov. 13th - Kentucky (5-6)
Nov. 20th - at Ole Miss (5-5)
Nov. 27th - at Tennessee (3-7)