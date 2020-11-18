Aaron Nesmith is officially taking his talents to the next level.

The former Vanderbilt guard is now an NBA player after being selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday evening.

"It's a dream come true," Nesmith told ESPN during the live show. "Every kid dreams of this moment. It's definitely a surreal moment."

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound small forward, the 21-year-old Nesmith averaged 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.43 steals per game while appearing in just 14 contests as a sophomore for the Commodores last season. He was the SEC’s leading scorer at the time of his season-ending injury sustained in early January due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

Regarded as a 4-star, top-50 prospect in the Class of 2018 coming out of Porter-Gaud School in South Carolina, Nesmith made an instant impact as a freshman at Vandy by averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. His success carried over into his aforementioned sophomore campaign, where he also shot 52% from 3-point range and ranked as the most efficient scorer in the county prior to his injury.

Nesmith has been discussed by many national NBA Draft analysts as the best shooter in this year’s draft class.