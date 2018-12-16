Quarterback Deuce Wallace, who missed the fall semester due to a violation of Vanderbilt University policy, has been cleared to practice with the team this week as it prepares for the Texas Bowl.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to VandySports.com on Sunday, Dec. 16 that Wallace had been cleared to practice and is expected to do so as soon as Tuesday of this week.

The Commodores have approximately 10 practices left before their Dec. 27 bowl game with Baylor. Wallace's first practice is expected to be Tuesday, as the football team will fly to Atlanta on Monday to attend the funeral of teammate Turner Cockrell, who died of cancer on Nov. 29.

Wallace has not been ruled eligible for the bowl game as of Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Wallace tweeted his excitement to be back with the team: