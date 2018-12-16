Vanderbilt's Deuce Wallace cleared to practice for Texas Bowl
Quarterback Deuce Wallace, who missed the fall semester due to a violation of Vanderbilt University policy, has been cleared to practice with the team this week as it prepares for the Texas Bowl.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to VandySports.com on Sunday, Dec. 16 that Wallace had been cleared to practice and is expected to do so as soon as Tuesday of this week.
The Commodores have approximately 10 practices left before their Dec. 27 bowl game with Baylor. Wallace's first practice is expected to be Tuesday, as the football team will fly to Atlanta on Monday to attend the funeral of teammate Turner Cockrell, who died of cancer on Nov. 29.
Wallace has not been ruled eligible for the bowl game as of Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Wallace tweeted his excitement to be back with the team:
Feels good to finally be back with the boys #AnchorDown #TeamTurner82 pic.twitter.com/xI9sxrehlh— Deuce Wallace (@DeuceWallace2) December 16, 2018
Wallace, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2016, was 11-for-22 passing with a touchdown in his first collegiate action last season. He was the only VU quarterback besides Kyle Shurmur to take a snap in the 2017 season.
Wallace's absence left the door open for Mo Hasan to seize the backup job this season. Hasan, a walk-on JUCO transfer, was 4 of 6 for 38 yards passing, with seven carries for 45 yards rushing.
Shurmur's last collegiate game will be the Texas Bowl. Wallace is expected to compete for 2019 starting job this spring along with Hasan and true freshman Allan Walters, who has not played a snap this season and will receive a redshirt.
The extra practices should prove beneficial to Wallace as he competes for that role. Wallace, who'll be a junior next year, did not practice with the team this fall.
The Commodores are also in the hunt for Ball State transfer Riley Neal, a four-year starter who has not made a decision on his transfer destination.