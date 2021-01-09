Vanderbilt will be playing basketball on Tuesday, but will be hosting Tennessee instead of traveling to Missouri as planned. The game is scheduled for 6 Central at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium and will be shown on ESPN2.

The move was necessitated by COVID-19 outbreaks that hit South Carolina and Missouri.

"The Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Missouri men's basketball games of January 12 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs, consistent with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," read a statement the league issued on Saturday night. "Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time."

On Friday, Missouri announced it had paused basketball activities, while Carolina announced on Thursday that it had postponed Saturday's scheduled game with Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt's home game with the Vols was originally scheduled for Feb. 24. The Commodores will play Tennessee in Knoxville just four days later on Saturday, Jan. 16.

While it’s unclear when the Vanderbilt-Missouri game will take place, the Tigers' last regular-season game is scheduled for March 3. The Southeastern Conference tournament is scheduled to begin on March 10, leaving a week for SEC teams to re-schedule missed games.

Missouri's game with LSU, which was scheduled to take place on Jan. 9, was also postponed and would presumably be played that week also.