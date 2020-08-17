The Southeastern Conference released their full slate of the upcoming 2020 season which is scheduled to kickoff on September 26th.

The Vanderbilt Commodores begin their season on the road at Texas A&M then host the defending national champions, LSU, on October 3rd and South Carolina on the 10th.

Derek Mason and company will hit the road again and head to Missouri on October 17th before their first bye week on the 24th.

After a week of rest, Vanderbilt will have a Halloween home tilt with Ole Miss on October 31st.

The Commodores' will start the second half of their season on November 7th when they travel to Mississippi State to take on the pirate, Mike Leach.

Vandy will stay on the road and head to Lexington on November 14th to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

On November 21st, the Commodores are back home on West End when they play host to the Florida Gators.

Vandy's hated in-state rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers, will grace their presence on West End on November 28th.

The Commodores will cap off their 2020 regular season with a tough road contest in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs.