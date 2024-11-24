Vanderbilt's honeymoon phase is over after loss to Drake

Charleston, SC--It's no longer all sunshine and rainbows within Mark Byington's Vanderbilt program. Vanderbilt now has some adversity coming out of an otherwise excellent weekend after its 81-70 loss to Drake. With the loss, Vanderbilt's undefeated record is now in the rear-view mirror and its flaws are now brought to the forefront.

Vanderbilt fell to 6-1 on Saturday. (Photo by ESPN)

Vanderbilt was more talented and athletic than its Sunday opponent, but Ben McCollum's Drake team didn't care. It put on a clinic. "They take advantage of your mistakes, they're really good at that," Byington said. "It's an older, wiser team." Sunday's performance by McCollum's Bulldogs was more fundamentally sound than Vanderbilt's, it was more connected and perhaps most concerningly; it was more physically imposing. "It's not even a size differential, we're actually the bigger team," Byington said. "We did a great job being physical in the first two games here and we didn't bring it tonight." Vanderbilt was outrebounded 37-20 on Sunday, gave up 13 offensive rebounds, was blocked by Drake five times and allowed Drake to score 48 of its 81 points in the paint. 6-foot-8 Drake big man Cam Manyawu flexed his muscles with 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 11 rebounds. An effort like that paired with Drake limiting Vanderbilt to 4-for-21 shooting from 3-point range and allowing it just one double-figure scorer made it nearly impossible for the Commodores to come out of Charleston with a championship in the event. With that, Vanderbilt's potentially special and memorable weekend is confined to a "what-if."

Vanderbilt finished 2-1 on the weekend. (Photo by ESPN)