A bye week that should be one that comes with some relaxation and relief also comes with a decision that could change the trajectory of Vanderbilt's final four games and perhaps more than that. As Vanderbilt's opening day starting quarterback AJ Swann works back to full health it feels like time for Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea to commit to a quarterback.

Ken Seals has started Vanderbilt's last three games. (Doug Engle) (Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In past weeks, Lea could put the decision off by deferring to Swann's health. That doesn't seem to be the case moving forward, though. Vanderbilt has to find out who its guy is moving forward. It has to make that move with conviction, too. This can't be a revolving door. So will it be Vanderbilt's old steady hand in Ken Seals or will it be its young gunslinger in AJ Swann? Lea didn't commit to a starter after Saturday's 37-20 loss to Georgia but did comment that he and his staff will "reassess" the situation at quarterback during the bye. After three starts in which Seals threw for six touchdowns, just two interceptions and an average of 246.67 yards per game, it feels as if the senior quarterback may have forced Lea's hand. It isn't that simple, though. What about Vanderbilt's young gunslinger? Swann has largely been outperformed by Seals but represents a ceiling and potential to be the starter for years to come that Seals doesn't seem to despite still having a few years of eligibility remaining. It feels like Seals may give the Commodores a better chance to win one or two of the next four games, though. At least based on the performance levels shown through eight games. Vanderbilt seems to know what it has in Seals. The veteran quarterback will manage the game, distribute the ball to Vanderbilt's playmakers, feels pressure well and won't turn it over much. There's tremendous value in that, steadiness isn't something that should be taken for granted.

AJ Swann has plenty to prove in Vanderbilt's final four games. (Jim Dedmon) (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)