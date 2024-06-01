Instead, it was a day that showed its flaws, a day that was a reminder of the state of things.

It was one of the best days in program history for High Point. A celebration of how far the program has come. For Vanderbilt, it was the opposite.

A day that should spark change.

How can it not?

That doesn't mean there should be a change at the top, but something's gotta give in some way.

Saturday marks three-straight regional exits for Tim Corbin's team and a bitter end to as disappointing of a season as there's been in recent memory for it.

It was a day that marked a low point in a season with a few too many of them. A day that showed the flaws of this program and the state of it.

"We didn't deserve to win that game," Corbin said. "From a pitching and defensive standpoint it just wasn't good enough."

As Vanderbilt surrendered a few runs midway through this one it seemed to lose its confidence and swagger that carried it to the 5-0 lead that it had in the first place.

From there it felt as this one was over even through the late comeback. Vanderbilt seemed rattled like a Corbin team rarely seems to be.

It didn't have it like it did in Hoover.

"That's the earliest we've ever been knocked out of a regional before so that's kinda new territory for us," Corbin said. "That falls on myself, gotta look in the mirror and say 'that's not good enough' at least for the standard that we've created."

That feels like a microcosm of the season and the state of the program. Vanderbilt's product seems stale, it seems flawed and it seems like the program has lost its swagger.

It has hit a low point.

A low point that needs to be one that sparks a jump back to where this program was and the standards that it holds.

Vanderbilt now needs to reflect.

Perhaps it needs to change the type of guy it recruits, perhaps it needs to adapt more to the modern era of the transfer portal and NIL, perhaps it needs to change something more than that.

Corbin has some decisions to make, some decisions that will define what his program is moving forward.

Those changes don't need to involve a completely new roster, but they need to result in a team that has more margin for error, more excitement.

Corbin seems to know that this can't happen again. As the Vanderbilt coach took the podium, he left it with a clear message.

"It's gotta get better."