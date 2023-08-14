Vanderbilt games may be noticeably louder this fall. That won't be a coincidence, either.

Now it's time for something new, the pair of high school stars are teammates. Not in Division II-AA anymore, either. This time it's on one of college football's biggest stages, the SEC.

When all was said and done, Sherrill's Lipscomb Academy teams ended 5-3 against CPA in he and Humphrey's four high school seasons.

Despite the rivalry, Sherrill says the pair "really got tight" after their commitments through postgame interactions, texting back and forth before games as well as interacting at track meets.

That matchup ended in a 42-0 Lipscomb Academy win that included 11 catches, 141 receiving yards, 60 rushing yards and four total touchdowns by Sherrill. The Mustangs' 2022 championship was their second straight, both of those victories came against CPA.

Sherrill got the last laugh in the pair's final high school game, when they matched up with each other in the state championship game.

Junior Sherrill was the star receiver for Lipscomb Academy while London Humphreys held the spotlight for Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Those prospects know each other well. They were high school rivals, after-all.

Neither of Vanderbilt's freshmen will immediately walk into a role of stardom, instead they'll walk into perhaps the deepest position group on its roster. Nothing is guaranteed anymore, although it feels like both Nashville products have put themselves in position to be in position.

Both of the local guys kept their names in the conversation with impressive performances in Saturday's scrimmage.

Humphreys in particular, stood out, albiet with the second and third team. The 6-foot-3 receiver consistently found a rhythm with veteran quarterback Ken Seals in the game, the pair eventually connected for a 18-yard touchdown. The CPA product also made a 20-or-so yard reception on a pass from sophomore quarterback Walter Taylor.

Sherrill made one of the day's most significant plays while with the first team, that came on a 52-yard touchdown reception in which the freshman connected with starting quarterback A.J. Swann and made the play over De'Rickey Wright and Tyson Russell.

The pair went for around 60 receiving yards, a piece. That was the most production that Vanderbilt got from any of its receivers on Sunday, albeit some of Vanderbilt’s older guys didn’t chart as many snaps.

Those types of outings have been a theme for Vanderbilt's pair of freshman receivers this fall. Sunday certainly wasn't a surprise to coach Clark Lea.

"I think that's (Sherrill and Humphreys' performance) been consistent all camp, so today is no surprise to me, both of those guys are capable. We're really glad they're here," Lea said after Sunday's scrimmage.

Lea feels that the fall the pair has had is indicative of future results, as well.

"Both of those guys are on their way to have an impact this season, to impacting winning and both are at a great foundation point for a career that we knew was possible when we recruited them."

Sherrill in particular has an intriguing case to get on the field early. The freshman has legitimate breakaway speed, a sneaky element of physicality and maybe most importantly; versatility. The former Lipscomb Academy receiver may be most effective in the slot but also has a history of making plays out of the backfield and could be used on the outside from time to time.

That's a skillset that generally plays, freshman or not.

Humphreys could have more of an uphill climb due to playing behind some of Vanderbilt's more established receivers but has straight line-speed that can compare with anyone in the room. The CPA product may get an opportunity at times this season because of his ability to take the top off of the defense. It also feels as if Humphrey has developed in terms of his route running since he arrived on campus.

Lea believes that Sherrill and Humphreys' stories are ones that are repeatable and could help to elevate his program to the next level.

"They're both local, too, which is a really cool thing," Lea said. "That's a testament to the potential of this program, we have such a talented local recruiting base here, when local guys sign up to be a part of this program they know they're coming to compete at the highest level to win and win big at Vanderbilt."

It feels as if that message has resonated with recruits. Vanderbilt also added Lipscomb Academy linebacker Bryan Longwell in the 2023 class as well as multiple other Tennessee natives.

The community of Nashvillians has been impactful to Humphreys, in particular.

"Honestly that's probably one of my more favorite things, not even just CPA people but just Nashville people in general, I just have so many connections with everyone," the freshman said. "It's pretty cool, honestly."

Sunday was Humphreys' first time playing at FirstBank Stadium, but in two weeks he'll do it for real as the Commodores open with Hawaii on August 26th. This time, Vanderbilt's Nashville flavor won't be limited to its surroundings. There will be plenty of it on the field.