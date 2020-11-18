Make it two Vanderbilt players from last year’s squad being drafted by an NBA team on Wednesday night.

After small forward Aaron Nesmith was selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Draft, point guard Saben Lee was chosen 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the second round, via a trade with the Utah Jazz, to give the Commodores a pair of drafted players.

A 6-foot-2, 183-pounder, the 21-year-old Lee averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game as a junior for Vandy a season ago. He shot 48.3% from the field and scored 30 or more points four times, including a career-high 38-point performance in an SEC win at Alabama.

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Lee averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals per game as a senior at Corono Del Sol High School. He was a First-Team All-State selection as a both a junior and senior and was a 4-star prospect when he chose Vanderbilt as part of the Class of 2017.