VandySports - Vanderbilt's Seals, Fitch debut at A&M

The stat lins--20 for 29, 150 yards, one interception, two touchdowns--wasn't good, but freshman quarterback Ken Seals did well under the circumstances. (I'll get to those later.) Other than the two picks (one of which seemed to be a mis-communication with Cam Johnson), Seals was exceptionally accurate with the ball, made good decisions (twice, he caught an Aggie offsides and took a shot downfield--it didn't work but it showed he was on top of the situation), got rid of the ball on time and even showed a little mobility on the read option at times.

Running back Ja'Veon Marlow got his first extended look and ran fairly well (15 carries, 65 yards) and showed the ability to get into the second level of a defense.

Hats off to offensive line coach Peter Rossomando and his linemen, a starting group that included two Commodores making their first offensive line starts at Vanderbilt. Perhaps no position coach in Division I has a tougher job than Rossomando; I won't re-hash the situation because if you're reading this, you probably know it already. The Commodores gave up two sacks (I think they were both in the fourth quarter) and the group wasn't charged with a penalty. I think this qualifies as "best case scenario" given the situation.