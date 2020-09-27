VandySports - Vanderbilt's Seals, Fitch debut at A&M

Vanderbilt's Seals, Fitch debut at A&M
Here's a look at Vandy's offense in a 17-12 loss at Texas A&M.
What went right
The stat lins--20 for 29, 150 yards, one interception, two touchdowns--wasn't good, but freshman quarterback Ken Seals did well under the circumstances. (I'll get to those later.) Other than the two picks (one of which seemed to be a mis-communication with Cam Johnson), Seals was exceptionally accurate with the ball, made good decisions (twice, he caught an Aggie offsides and took a shot downfield--it didn't work but it showed he was on top of the situation), got rid of the ball on time and even showed a little mobility on the read option at times.
Running back Ja'Veon Marlow got his first extended look and ran fairly well (15 carries, 65 yards) and showed the ability to get into the second level of a defense.
Hats off to offensive line coach Peter Rossomando and his linemen, a starting group that included two Commodores making their first offensive line starts at Vanderbilt. Perhaps no position coach in Division I has a tougher job than Rossomando; I won't re-hash the situation because if you're reading this, you probably know it already. The Commodores gave up two sacks (I think they were both in the fourth quarter) and the group wasn't charged with a penalty. I think this qualifies as "best case scenario" given the situation.
What went wrong
For an offense that lacks big-play threats, it seemed Marlow should have gotten a greater share of the carries compared to Jamauri Wakefield, who had 15. On an offensive that's not going to score much, Vandy needs a home-run threat and Marlow's the better of the two options.
To that: We saw some of the same predicability under coordinator Todd Fitch that we've seen under every other coordinator. I don't put that on Fitch--because again, the common denominator lies elsewhere--but running on 11 of your first 12 first downs might be the literal definition of predictability.
There was also the same pre-Fitch philosophical issues of punting inside the 50. The Commodores had to know that scoring chances weren't going to be plentiful, and with the defense playing well and both the opportunities being reasonably convertible, Vandy punted. It might be strong to make the argument that this is where the game was lost, but the fact remains that the 'Dores lost by five, so, do the math on what a touchdown might have done. If you're gonna pull a huge upset, you've got to take your shots and it's clear VU didn't in those spots.
Player of the Game
It was a great night for Amir Abdur-Rahman, who looks completely recovered from last year's injury. The redshirt sophomore led VU in catches (five), yards (72) and scored the team's only touchdown, a nice grab just inside the right end zone boundary on a dart from Seals.
Notes
The starting lineup:
QB: Seals
RB: Wakefield
WR: Abdur-Rahman
WR: Chris Pierce Jr.
LT: Tyler Steen
LG Dan Dawkins
C: Grant Miller
RG: Drew Birchmaier
RT: Connor Mignone
TE: Ben Bresnahan
TE: Justin Ball
Players making their VU debut:
Seals
Mignone
Ball (one catch, minus-3)
Running back Rocko Griffin
Wide receiver Jayden Harrison
Wide receiver Tyrell Alexander (one catch, six yards)
Offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore
Offensive lineman Ben Cox