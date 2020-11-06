On Friday morning, the SEC released their conference basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Conference play will tip-off on December 29th and run through March 3rd. No games are scheduled the weekend of March 6th to allow a window for makeup games if needed.

The SEC Tournament also returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 10-14th, 2021.

Vanderbilt enters their second season under the direction of Jerry Stackhouse, here is a breakdown of their 2020-21 schedule below: