Vanderbilt's SEC schedule revealed
On Friday morning, the SEC released their conference basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Conference play will tip-off on December 29th and run through March 3rd. No games are scheduled the weekend of March 6th to allow a window for makeup games if needed.
The SEC Tournament also returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 10-14th, 2021.
Vanderbilt enters their second season under the direction of Jerry Stackhouse, here is a breakdown of their 2020-21 schedule below:
|December - January
|February-March
|
Dec. 30th vs. Florida
|
Feb. 3rd at Texas A&M
|
Jan. 5th at Kentucky
|
Feb. 6th at Georgia
|
Jan. 9th vs. Miss. State
|
Feb. 9th vs. Auburn
|
Jan. 12th at Missouri
|
Feb. 13th at Miss. State
|
Jan. 16th at Tennessee
|
Feb. 17th vs. Kentucky
|
Jan. 20th vs. Texas A&M
|
Feb. 20th at Alabama
|
Jan 23rd vs. Arkansas
|
Feb. 24th vs. Tennessee
|
Jan. 27th at Florida
|
Feb. 27th vs. Ole Miss
|
Jan. 30th vs. South Carolina
|
March 2nd at LSU