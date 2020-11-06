 Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball - SEC schedule revealed for 2020-21 season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 10:24:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt's SEC schedule revealed

Scotty Pippen, Jr. goes up for a layup against Alabama (Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Scotty Pippen, Jr. goes up for a layup against Alabama (Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Friday morning, the SEC released their conference basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Conference play will tip-off on December 29th and run through March 3rd. No games are scheduled the weekend of March 6th to allow a window for makeup games if needed.

The SEC Tournament also returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 10-14th, 2021.

Vanderbilt enters their second season under the direction of Jerry Stackhouse, here is a breakdown of their 2020-21 schedule below:

TALK ABOUT IT IN OUR PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD: COMMODORE WAR ROOM

VANDERBILT'S SEC SCHEDULE
December - January February-March

Dec. 30th vs. Florida

Feb. 3rd at Texas A&M

Jan. 5th at Kentucky

Feb. 6th at Georgia

Jan. 9th vs. Miss. State

Feb. 9th vs. Auburn

Jan. 12th at Missouri

Feb. 13th at Miss. State

Jan. 16th at Tennessee

Feb. 17th vs. Kentucky

Jan. 20th vs. Texas A&M

Feb. 20th at Alabama

Jan 23rd vs. Arkansas

Feb. 24th vs. Tennessee

Jan. 27th at Florida

Feb. 27th vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 30th vs. South Carolina

March 2nd at LSU
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}