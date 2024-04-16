Vanderbilt's trip to Lipscomb held added importance for Nashville baseball
Nashville, TENN--Tuesday night had some added importance for Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin.
Not only because of Vanderbilt's 15-4 win, but because of what Tuesday night represented for his program and for its opposition.
This felt like more than your average midweek. In reality, it was.
Vanderbilt did something it hasn't done since 2010 on Tuesday as it traveled 10 minutes down the road to Ken Dugan Field to play Lipscomb at its place.
“Anytime that we can get a power five on campus I think it’s a big deal," Lipscomb coach Jeff Forehand said on the George Plaster Show. "We can talk about it all we want to but I do think it has a little bit more of a special quality to it than a regular Tuesday game.”
For Forehand and his team, the environment lived up to the hype. Lipscomb's matchup with Vanderbilt set the attendance record at Ken Dugan Field.
The crowd was significant, but Vanderbilt's 15-4 win over Lipscomb was still intimate, homey and felt like baseball in its purest form.
"It was a good atmosphere obviously tonight, it’s nice to play in this type of facility where the fans are right on top of you," Corbin said. "I just think we just talked through the best way that helps the crowd and helps the game itself."
Corbin had Tuesday night in mind ever since Vanderbilt and Lipscomb's matchup at First Horizon Park last season was cut short.
“Last year we played out there it rained out after three innings. Both of us for whatever reason didn’t have a game the following Tuesday so we replayed the game on (that) Tuesday over at their place," Forehand said. “He said we’ll just come over and play you guys over at your place next year which I thought was really gracious.”
The gesture was significant to Forehand, but it was made easier for Corbin because of his relationship with the Lipscomb coach.
"I really respect Jeff (Forehand)," the Vanderbilt coach said. "The Forehand family has been part of Nashville baseball for a long period of time. I just think once we got past the Live Like Lou game then it just made sense to play them over at this ballpark and just go home and home.
“I’ve known Jeff for a long period of time, he’s a nice guy. He’s a really nice guy. He’s a great human being and I have a lot of respect for him.”
Corbin also displayed a respect for the Nashville baseball community as a whole in his postgame meeting with the media on Tuesday.
That respect has been backed by action as Vanderbilt completed its slate of games against Nashville-area teams on Tuesday after taking down Belmont and Middle Tennessee in addition to Lipscomb.
“It’s really important," Corbin said of playing local teams. "I don’t want to get away from what Vanderbilt, MTSU, Belmont and Lipscomb have meant to one another over the years. We certainly want to play them, enjoy playing them."
Corbin seemingly indicated that playing those teams at Hawkins Field may be the best path moving forward for both programs, though.
“We have a nice opportunity at our place. But we also can pay them, too. I just think we just talked through the best way that helps the crowd and helps the game itself. But, really enjoy playing all three of them and enjoy all athletic directors there and all the coaches.”
That doesn't mean that Tuesday night wasn't significant, though.
“You like to say its just another game but when you’re playing a team that’s year in and year out top 10 in the country and they’re coming to your place that just doesn’t happen all the time," Forehand said.