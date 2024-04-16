Not only because of Vanderbilt's 15-4 win, but because of what Tuesday night represented for his program and for its opposition.

This felt like more than your average midweek. In reality, it was.

Vanderbilt did something it hasn't done since 2010 on Tuesday as it traveled 10 minutes down the road to Ken Dugan Field to play Lipscomb at its place.

“Anytime that we can get a power five on campus I think it’s a big deal," Lipscomb coach Jeff Forehand said on the George Plaster Show. "We can talk about it all we want to but I do think it has a little bit more of a special quality to it than a regular Tuesday game.”

For Forehand and his team, the environment lived up to the hype. Lipscomb's matchup with Vanderbilt set the attendance record at Ken Dugan Field.

The crowd was significant, but Vanderbilt's 15-4 win over Lipscomb was still intimate, homey and felt like baseball in its purest form.

"It was a good atmosphere obviously tonight, it’s nice to play in this type of facility where the fans are right on top of you," Corbin said. "I just think we just talked through the best way that helps the crowd and helps the game itself."

Corbin had Tuesday night in mind ever since Vanderbilt and Lipscomb's matchup at First Horizon Park last season was cut short.

“Last year we played out there it rained out after three innings. Both of us for whatever reason didn’t have a game the following Tuesday so we replayed the game on (that) Tuesday over at their place," Forehand said. “He said we’ll just come over and play you guys over at your place next year which I thought was really gracious.”

The gesture was significant to Forehand, but it was made easier for Corbin because of his relationship with the Lipscomb coach.