Vanderbilt's Vaz, commitment Clifford picked as MLB Draft concludes

The 2022 MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday, with Vanderbilt seeing seven commitments and five players taken off its roster.

Tuesday saw Houston take highly-regarded outfield commitment Ryan Clifford in the 11th round, while Kansas City took outfielder Javier Vaz in the 15th round.

The good news: Vanderbilt got four significant returnees—right-handed pitchers Nick Maldonado, Grayson Moore and Thomas Schultz and catcher Jack Bulger—through the draft.

The bad news: Clifford was yet-another highly-regarded commitment the Commodores lost that many thought Vanderbilt might get through the draft.

On Monday, Kansas City took right-hander Karson Milbrandt less than 24 hours after a brutal Sunday night saw pro teams select five other Vandy commitments along with right fielder Spencer Jones.

That same day, Vanderbilt had catcher Dominic Keegan go to Tampa Bay in the fourth round and right-hander Chris McElvain picked by the Reds in Round 8.

Vaz spent the first two years at LSU Eunice before spending the last two at Vanderbilt. A staff source confirmed that Vaz has remaining eligibility should he wish to return.

The same source also confirmed that left-hander Jack Anderson—who also went un-drafted—can return to Vanderbilt for the 2023 season. Anderson is a graduate student.