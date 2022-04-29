Vanderbilt saw the potential of 2025 DE Ethan Utley early
Ensworth (Tenn.) defensive end Ethan Utley is already making a case to be one of the best players in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. His performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Indy this...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news