Vanderbilt sent to Corvallis Regional; faces San Diego in the opener

Vanderbilt will head to Oregon to the Corvallis regional, where it will face San Diego on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Commodores are joined by host Oregon State (the top seed), San Diego (three-seed) and New Mexico State (four).

Vanderbilt extended its streak of NCAA tournament appearances to 16, the second-longest streak in the country behind Florida State.

Vanderbilt (36-21, 14-16 Southeastern Conference) will face the Toreros (36-18), which went 17-10 in the Big West Conference before knocking off Portland and then Gonzaga twice to win the conference tournament in Stockton, Calif., last week.

First pitch of Friday's Vanderbilt-San Diego game will be at 3 Central. The winner of that one meets the winner of the Oregon State-New Mexico State that follows, with the losers facing off in a Saturday elimination game.

Oregon State got the No. 2 national seed after going 44-15 and 20-10 in the Pac-12 and earning the No. 2 overall RPI. Vanderbilt last faced Oregon State in 2017 in the Corvallis super regional, which the Beavers won two games to none.

New Mexico State (23-32) won all four games it played in the Western Athletic Conference tournament to earn its bid. The Aggies have a No. 229 RPI. the second-worst in the 64-team NCAA tournament.

The Commodores have played their worst baseball of the season coming into the event, having lost five of their last six games by a 63-21 margin. Last year, Vanderbilt rolled through the Nashville regional and then the Nashville super regional, wining all five games before finishing as national runner-up in the College World Series to Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt has advanced past the regional round in each of the last four tournaments and in seven of the last NCAA tournaments, dating back to 2013 (the 2020 tournament wasn't played due to Covid-19). Oregon State will be a heavy favorite in Corvallis, however, the Beavers also hit their worst skid of the season recently, losing six of their last 10.