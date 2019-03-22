NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Second baseman Ethan Paul had five hits and drove in six runs, helping Vanderbilt hammer Florida, 15--2, at Hawkins Field on Friday night.

DH Ty Duvall each had three hits and knocked in four runs. His three-run double was the key hit in a six-run third inning.

Left fielder Stephen Scott added a career-high four hits for the Commodores (18-5, 3-2 Southeastern Conference).

VU had 19 hits on the evening, the most Florida has yielded this season.

Meanwhile, starter Patrick Raby threw six scoreless innings of one-hit baseball, though he did walk six in throwing 102 pitches. He lowered his ERA to 0.57.

The Commodores, who won the Thursday game, clinched the three-game series. It's the first time VU has done that in the annual series against the Gators since a 2-1 series win in 2014.

VU did a remarkable job off talented UF right-hander Jack Leftwich, who entered with a 3.29 ERA and four walks in 27 1/3 innings. The ‘Dores worked counts and forced Leftwich to throw 97 pitches before chasing him with two outs in the third.



Raby’s control abandoned him in the third. With one out, he walked four hitters in a row, but avoided giving up a run because catcher Philip Clarke threw out Blake Reese for the inning’s second out in between.



The senior escaped the jam by getting Nelson Maldonado to pop to Julian Infante at first on a 1-2 pitch.

That's where the game began to turn.

In the bottom of the inning, right fielder J.J. Bleday blooped a single to center, then, Scott hit a hard grounder down the first-base line for a double before Clarke walked to load the bases with one out.

Ray then worked the count to 3-2 before chopping a ball to shallow third, beating the throw for the first run. Paul followed by lining a 1-2 pitch the other way to left for another.

Then, Duvall lined a 1-2 pitch into the right-field corner, clearing the bases. Center fielder Cooper Davis followed by clobbering a 3-2 pitch to the alley in right for an RBI double.

In the fourth, Paul lined a single to right on a 3-2 pitch to score two more and chase Leftwich.

Paul and Duvall added ground-rule doubles to almost the same spot in right-center to make it 10-0.

Saturday's Game 3 starts at 1 Central.