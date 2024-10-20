Advertisement

in other news

The integral role of Jordyn Oliver in Vanderbilt's success

The integral role of Jordyn Oliver in Vanderbilt's success

Jordyn Oliver looks to embrace her role carved out by Shea Ralph.

 • Alaina Morris
Vanderbilt needs to reinforce confidence against Ball State

Vanderbilt needs to reinforce confidence against Ball State

More on Vanderbilt’s matchup with Ball State.

 • Joey Dwyer
Mark Byington's offense generating confidence

Mark Byington's offense generating confidence

Birmingham, AL--

 • Joey Dwyer
AJ Hoggard, Vanderbilt carrying "needed" chip in lieu of preseason poll

AJ Hoggard, Vanderbilt carrying "needed" chip in lieu of preseason poll

Birmingham, AL--

 • Joey Dwyer
Graham Calton finding passion in helping in medical field, as walk on

Graham Calton finding passion in helping in medical field, as walk on

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer

in other news

The integral role of Jordyn Oliver in Vanderbilt's success

The integral role of Jordyn Oliver in Vanderbilt's success

Jordyn Oliver looks to embrace her role carved out by Shea Ralph.

 • Alaina Morris
Vanderbilt needs to reinforce confidence against Ball State

Vanderbilt needs to reinforce confidence against Ball State

More on Vanderbilt’s matchup with Ball State.

 • Joey Dwyer
Mark Byington's offense generating confidence

Mark Byington's offense generating confidence

Birmingham, AL--

 • Joey Dwyer
Advertisement
Published Oct 20, 2024
Vanderbilt solidifies spot in AP top 25
circle avatar
Joey Dwyer  •  VandySports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@joey_dwy

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt was included in Sunday afternoon's AP top 25 poll, it's Vanderbilt's first time within the poll since 2013.

Vanderbilt's top 25 ranking comes as a result of its three-straight wins including a victory over Alabama, which was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.

Clark Lea's team sits at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

The Commodores were the 26th-ranked team in the country in last week's poll and moved to _th in this week's edition.

Vanderbilt has been ranked in the AP Poll 31 weeks throughout program history. It has only been ranked in four seasons since 1980.

Lea's team will look to defend its ranking against No. 5 Texas next week.

Vanderbilt
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement