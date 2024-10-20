Vanderbilt solidifies spot in AP top 25

Vanderbilt's top 25 ranking comes as a result of its three-straight wins including a victory over Alabama, which was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt was included in Sunday afternoon's AP top 25 poll, it's Vanderbilt's first time within the poll since 2013.

Clark Lea's team sits at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

The Commodores were the 26th-ranked team in the country in last week's poll and moved to _th in this week's edition.

Vanderbilt has been ranked in the AP Poll 31 weeks throughout program history. It has only been ranked in four seasons since 1980.

Lea's team will look to defend its ranking against No. 5 Texas next week.