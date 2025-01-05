Vanderbilt Struggles vs Kentucky, Falls 96-78

Vanderbilt picked a bad time to play its worst game of the season. The Commodores came into this one with a spot in the top 25 in their grasp. Unfortunately, #16 Kentucky had other ideas, hitting the Commodores with a flurry of three pointers early and never letting up. Despite the efforts of 8,501 in attendance for the “grow the game” promotion, most of them would go home disappointed in watching the Wildcats overwhelm Vandy 96-78.

Vandy was shaky from the tipoff, appearing a step slow on defense and discombobulated on offense. Meanwhile, the Wildcats came out on fire, hitting 6 of their first 8 three-point shots in jumping out to a quick 25-9 lead.

The Commodores, and in particular star Khamil Pierre, struggled with Kentucky’s length and size in the post all game. Along with their blistering shooting, the Wildcats crushed Vandy on the boards early. The first quarter ended with Kentucky up 31-17, shooting 69% and winning the rebounding battle 12-3.

The lead swelled by as much as 20 points in the first half, but Vandy was able to claw back to within 51-38 at the break. To their credit, the Commodores showed some fight after halftime. Thanks to a three pointer by Jane Nwaba, 5 quick points by Mikayla Blakes, and a three pointer by Iyanna Moore, Vandy managed to cut the margin to 54-49. Unfortunately, the run also came with foul trouble, as Kentucky was in the bonus before a single foul was called against the Wildcats, and they would capitalize at the free throw line.

After getting to within 5, Kentucky took charge again finishing the quarter on a 16-8 run and were never again threatened.

Kentucky hit a program record 18 three pointers in their win over Mississippi State Thursday and almost matched that again, hitting 15-31 against the Commodores. The Wildcats were led by Georgia Amoore with 24 points and Ameila Hassett, who had 20 points including 6 three pointers. Kentucky shot 54% for the game, and 48% from three.

Freshman Mikayla Blakes, coming off a career high 36 points in the SEC opener against Georgia, once again led the Commodores with 24 points. Khamil Pierre finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds but hit only 8 of 22 shots. As a team, Vandy shot 37% from the field and 30% from three.

While few would dispute Coach Shea Ralph has Vandy on the right track, Sunday afternoon was a humbling reminder that there are still growing pains. Ralph and her team look to bounce back Thursday against Ole Miss in Oxford. The Rebels are currently ranked #25, but will likely drop out after losing to Texas A&M.