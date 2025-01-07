Vanderbilt Stumbles, Loses 76-64 to Mississippi St

State used a 10-0 run to conclude the first half followed by a 15-6 run in the first 5 minutes of the second half to pull away from Vanderbilt. The 22 point deficit proved too much to surmount as despite pulling within 5 points with under 5 minutes to go, Vanderbilt was unable to close the gap in the final few minutes.

The ‘Dores shot a very poor 5 of 26 from three and only 35% from the field as they could not get any offense going for the majority of the game. While Mississippi State played very strong defense for the majority of the game, Vanderbilt had ample opportunity to get themselves back in it. These chances were squandered, however, as Mark Byington’s team was unable to hit several wide open 3s or layups to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead. Additionally, Vanderbilt uncharacteristically turned the ball over 13 times, with 10 of them coming in the first half. A number of these turnovers were self-inflicted. AJ Hoggard overthrew a wide open Devin McGlockton in transition and several Commodores misplaced relatively easy passes to would-be scorers.

AJ Hoggard and Grant Huffman led the way for Vandy, scoring 18 and 12, respectively, but were not able to produce enough as Jason Edwards’ scoring was sorely missed. Coming off of a thigh injury sustained in the LSU game, Edwards was listed as a game time decision but was given the all-clear before tipoff. The typically dynamic scorer was clearly hampered and not himself, though. Edwards went 0-8 from the field and 0-5 from three while being held to 0 points for the first time in his collegiate career. Jaylen Carey also followed up his best game of the season at LSU with arguably his worst (although a strong final 8 minutes made up for an abysmal first half)

For the Bulldogs, RJ Melendez led all scorers with 19 points and provided solid defense down the stretch. Cameron Matthews and Claudell Harris had 16 and 13 points, respectively, with Harris hitting several clutch, contested threes to disrupt the Commodores’ momentum.

If a glass half full mindset is adopted, there were some positives to note. Most significantly, this game could have gotten out of hand quickly (and arguably did) early in the second half. The team showed character in the way that they fought back when the Bulldogs let their foot off the gas a little. Additionally, Tyler Tanner was back to his typical electric self after a disappointing showing against LSU. The freshman recorded 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals on top of giving the ‘Dores much needed energy off the bench. His streak without a turnover also continues.

While Mark Byington was able to galvanize his players and prevent the game from becoming an ugly blowout, they will have a lot to work on before heading to Columbia to take on Missouri this weekend. A much stronger effort will be needed if this team is to have success in the SEC.