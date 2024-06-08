It's a small and non-comprehensive look at Mark Byington's first team, but it's one worth looking into.

Video of Vanderbilt playing pickup with most of its new roster has surfaced, via All Around Game Basketball's Instagram .

Here are some observations from one of Vanderbilt's early pickup games.

-Take it all with a grain of salt

-When A.J. Hoggard got on the floor the level of play instantly picked up. Him as well as Jason Edwards seemed to be leading a good bit, too.

-Edwards may be as difficult to stay in front of as Ezra Manjon is. If his shot selection improves even a little bit he's gonna be a tremendous player for them. Even if it doesn't, he'll be really good. Seeing him against SEC players confirmed that.

-Think one of those two will be their leading scorer. Hoggard's vision shown in the video was tremendous, think he'll be the assist leader.

-Tyler Nickel showed off a bit of off the floor. There's some optimism in the program that he's capable of doing that in games.

-MJ Collins looks the part. The staff seems to be excited about him. He'll be a factor in some way, although maybe not as much as Hoggard or Edwards.

-Devin McGlockton‘s shooting being a factor isn't a given but he looks confident in it and like that's something he can add. If he can be a consistent threat beyond the arc that really helps their spacing.

-Perhaps its confirmation bias, but Jaylen Carey still may be more appealing than Kijani Wright. They'll both play a lot, though. Wright's gotta go up stronger sometimes but has some tremendous potential like he showed on a flush during the game.

-Tyler Tanner seems to be picking it up, probably a bit more than Karris Bilal. The older guards seem to trust him and he made play after play after play in the videos. It seems they think Tanner can contribute, particularly if he's guarding like he did in that game.

-Bilal did make some plays, though. His defensive upside seems to be something worth noting.

-Grant Huffman, Chris Manon, Alex Hemenway and some of Vanderbilt's walk ons weren't present from the looks of it. That's probably a result of the game being filmed before the first day of practice and required report day.