Vanderbilt sweeps doubleheader from Wagner

Vanderbilt improved to 12-2 with a doubleheader sweep of Wagner, with the Commodores winning 12-7 and 13-0.

Right-hander Carter Holton carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Game One, striking out a career-high 13 hitters in six innings while allowing just a triple and a walk.

Vandy’s 16 hits in Game Two were scattered across 12 players. Dominic Keegan, Gavin Casas and Troy LaNeve each had a pair of hits while Carter Young led the ‘Dores with three RBIs. LaNeve had the game’s only home run.

Vanderbilt scored six in the first on just four hits (all singles), with Casas, Young and Tate Kolwyck contributing RBI singles.

Holton was brilliant, throwing 60 of his 83 pitches for strikes. Bryce Cunningham and Jack Anderson threw scoreless innings as did Brett Hansen, a second-year player who made his collegiate debut. Hansen retired three of his four hitters and struck out one.

The Commodores played from behind for most of Game One, trailing 3-2 after 1 1/2 and 7-4 through 5. Those four Vandy runs came from two-run homers by Spencer Jones and Tate Kolwyck.

In the sixth, Vandy strung together four runs on five hits to take an 8-7 lead that held up. Kolwyck’s RBI single started the scoring in that inning with Keegan adding an RBI double.

Keegan added a three-run homer in the eighth to break the game open.

Patrick Reilly got the win with 4 1/3 one-run innings. Starter Chris McElvain was done in by a barrage of singles (all seven hits he allowed were such) and a pair of sixth-inning errors that led to three unearned runs.

McElvain allowed six runs over 3 2/3 innings, with three being earned. Thomas Schultz pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Jones and Kolwyck led the team with three hits each in Game One, while Keegan had four RBIs.

A doubleheader wasn’t originally scheduled for Friday, but a cold front moved into Nashville and prompted the move of Saturday’s game. Temperature was in the 60s for the first pitch, but it dipped into the high-30s/low 40s with light snow falling by the end of Game Two.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1; temperatures are expected to rise to the freezing mark at best, but Sunday’s forecast calls for a high in the mid-50s.