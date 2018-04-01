GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For a third-straight day, Florida bats struck early and often, leading the Gators to an 8-2 victory and a series sweep against Vanderbilt on Sunday at McKethan Stadium on Sunday.

The second-ranked Gators (25-5, 7-2 SEC) saddled the eighth-ranked Commodores (17-11, 5-4 SEC) with their first league, three-game series sweep since visiting Gainesville in 2012.

Florida staked claim to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and belted three home runs in the first five frames.

Vandy’s Ethan Paul trimmed the deficit to two with a two-out, two-run homer in the third but the Gators answered with a solo shot from Wil Dalton to lead off the home half.

The Dores, who went a combined 5-for-29 (.172) with runners on base in the first two games, continued the trend on Sunday. Vandy went 2-for-11 (.182) in the category in the finale including 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

After falling behind 7-2, the Dores loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth only to come up empty. Starter Tyler Dyson fanned Austin Martin and reliever Jordan Butler struck out Paul before inducing an inning-ending groundout from Philip Clarke.

Paul collected his 14th career homer and first since Feb. 18 against Duke as part of a 1-for-3 afternoon with two RBIs. Martin added a hit and run scored from the leadoff spot.

Florida’s 4-5 combo of India and Dalton combined to go 3-for-7 with five RBIs and four runs scored. The duo kept pace with one another, each clubbing a homer to remain tied atop the team lead with 11.

Mason Hickman (5-1) drew the loss, allowing a career-high eight hits and five runs. The freshman struck out one and walked another, lasting just 2.2 innings.

Five Vanderbilt pitchers walked nine batters and threw four wild pitches.

Florida reliever Jordan Butler (2-1) secured the win, holding Vandy hitless over 1.2 innings alongside a walk and a strikeout. The freshman followed Dyson, who allowed four hits but held the Dores to two runs in 4.1 innings. The starter struck out six without permitting a walk.

The Commodores look to snap their four-game losing streak, the longest drought since dropping five-consecutive in 2012, on Tuesday at Middle Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. from Murfreesboro.