Vanderbilt takes down Auburn, wins for first time at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn, AL--For the first time ever Vanderbilt did it. Clark Lea's team walked into Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium and won, something that has never been done in program history. Vanderbilt also snapped some streaks with the win as it became bowl eligible on Saturday for the first time since 2018 and took down Auburn for the first time since 2012. Saturday was another feather in Vanderbilt's cap in a season full of accolades.

(Photo by John Reed-Imagn Images)

The Commodores have been ranked in the AP top 25 and may be again on Sunday, they're bowl eligible and now they've taken down Alabama's two premier football programs in one season. The last time it took down both Auburn and Alabama in a season was 1955. Each of Vanderbilt's wins stood out in their own, different ways. A few weeks ago it was the game of Vanderbilt's season as it played nearly flawlessly to take down Kalen DeBoer's Alabama team. Perhaps what made Saturday so unique is that it didn't take a performance like that for Vanderbilt to get the job done. It came on the road and took down a team that seemed to have its offense's number in a sloppy game. Vanderbilt was banged up and turned in one of its worst performances of the year, yet it won inside one of the SEC's best venues. That's because it knows how to win. It's a group full of winners.

(Photo by John Reed-Imagn Images)