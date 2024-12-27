Vanderbilt takes down Georgia Tech I Offensive report card

Here's some thoughts on its offense in that game.

Vanderbilt took down Georgia Tech 35-27 on Friday to win the Birmingham Bowl and to cement its first winning season since 2013.

What went right

That looked more like the Vanderbilt offense that took down No. 1 Alabama than the one that lost three games in a row to end the season.

The Commodores played to their identity of long plotting drives with five touchdown series, three of which went for over 70 yards.

Vanderbilt’s consistent, long scoring drives appeared to be a result of a sound gameplan by offensive coordinator Tim Beck as well as its improved health. The health of quarterback Diego Pavia and Sedrick Alexander, who both said Saturday was the healthiest they’ve been since at least the midway point of the season, stood out.

Pavia threw for 160 yards on 13-for-21 passing while rushing for 84 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns. The veteran quarterback became the first Vanderbilt signal caller to rush for seven touchdowns since Patton Robinette did it in 2013 and has the most touchdowns of any Vanderbilt quarterback since Kyle Shurmur in 2017.

The 6-foot, 180 pound quarterback also had the most–and simultaneously least–surprising play of the day on Friday.

A surprise also came in the form of tight end Cole Spence’s production. Spence, who entered the day with just seven catches for 84 yards, was involved on Friday and scored his second career touchdown to give Vanderbilt an early 7-0 lead.

Pavia found Vanderbilt’s other tight end Eli Stowers time and time again later in the afternoon to blow this one open, though. Stowers made the play of the day on a 39-yard jump ball that got Vanderbilt within scoring range. Stowers also punched in a touchdown to make Vanderbilt's lead eight earlier in the game. Pavia also delivered a tremendous touchdown throw to Quincy Skinner to seal this one.

Friday was among Pavia's best games in a Vanderbilt uniform and the offense followed.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt’s strong offensive day still saw it show some cracks.

Vanderbilt's running game, in particular, showed it has some flaws. The Commodores' running backs ran for just a combined 36 yards on 14 carries. It also appeared to have difficulties opening up space for those backs at times.

That paired with Vanderbilt's lack of true isolation-winning ability at wide receiver limited it throughout the entirety of the season and did at times again on Friday. Those are both potential areas in which it should address to some degree in the transfer portal.

Grade: A

Vanderbilt turned in one of its best offensive outings of the season on Friday. It was turnover free, it was sharp and it made the big plays in the big moments.

What more could you ask for.

MVP: Diego Pavia

Friday was the full Pavia experience.