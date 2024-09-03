"We've got all we need in this locker room," Pavia said. "We preach that every day."

Pavia has heard the doubts, he's heard the criticism. The veteran quarterback still believes, though.

That belief extends to his head coach, who he feels he shares a mentality with.

"A lot of people doubt him too, whether he can do it or not," Pavia said of Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea "Me and him share a common ground of that chip on our shoulder every single week, we've got to go out and do it."

Vanderbilt did it on Saturday as it pulled an upset win over Virginia Tech as 13.5-point underdogs.

Lea's team fell behind and had to see what it was made of at that point. As a sellout crowd at FirstBank Stadium waited to see what was inside of Lea's group, Pavia already knew.

"We say in this program belief is a practice and that means your actions no matter the circumstances should reflect the deep belief you have that you're gonna come out with a positive outcome," Lea said. "[Pavia] embodies that in everything he does."

That was easily sensed by Vanderbilt receiver Quincy Skinner.

"We have everything we need to go on a run," Skinner said. "With Diego at the helm everything is possible. We have everything we need."