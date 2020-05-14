News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 21:57:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt Target Profile: Michael Mincey

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt recently extended an offer to Ware County (Ga.) linebacker Michael Mincey back on April 30th. Here is a quick look at him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}