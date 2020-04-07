News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 09:52:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt targeting Fla. ATH Jaydon Hood

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) is always loaded with talent and Vanderbilt has landed their fair share of prospects from that program in recent years. Jaydon Hood is the latest STA product the Commodore...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}