Vanderbilt to play Georgia Tech in Birmingham Bowl

The matchup will be held at Protective Stadium on Dec. 27.

Vanderbilt will face off against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, per a school release.

Vanderbilt finished the regular season 6-6 and is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

The Commodores will face off against a 7-5 Georgia Tech team that ended its regular season with an overtime loss to Georgia.

With a win, Vanderbilt would secure its first winning season since 2013.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will discuss the Commodores’ draw with the media at 6:30.

The last time Vanderbilt played in Birmingham was in 2013 under James Franklin.