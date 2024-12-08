Vanderbilt to play Georgia Tech in Birmingham Bowl

Vanderbilt will face off against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, per a school release.
The matchup will be held at Protective Stadium on Dec. 27.
Vanderbilt finished the regular season 6-6 and is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.
The Commodores will face off against a 7-5 Georgia Tech team that ended its regular season with an overtime loss to Georgia.
With a win, Vanderbilt would secure its first winning season since 2013.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will discuss the Commodores’ draw with the media at 6:30.
The last time Vanderbilt played in Birmingham was in 2013 under James Franklin.