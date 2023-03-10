Vanderbilt's Carter Holton and Sam Hiliboki combined on a three-hitter as the Commodores beat Loyola-Marymount, 2-1, on Friday at Nashville's Hawkins Field.

Holton fired six innings off one-run ball, allowing just a solo home run to Khadim Daw in the third. Hliboki added three perfect innings and got the win.

Vanderbilt got RBI singles from Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Davis Diaz. The Commodores had just six hits and were mostly stymied by left-handed starter Diego Barrera, who allowed six runners and one run with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Commodores didn’t get on the board against LMU until Daw mis-played a fly ball that Diaz hit down the line to right. That scored RJ Austin, who’d walked to lead off the inning.

Vanderbilt finally took its first lead in the seventh, as Bradfield lined a single through second that scored Calvin Hewett, who pinch-ran for Jack Bulger after Bulger was hit to lead off.

It's the fifth-straight win for Vanderbilt (11-4), which plays LMU again on Saturday at 2.