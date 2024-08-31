Clark Lea and his program had plenty to prove coming into Saturday and against all odds, as 13.5-point underdogs, proved all of it as it lived up to the moment and knocked off Virginia Tech 34-27.

Nashville, TENN-- If Saturday was any indication, Vanderbilt may have something.

Saturday wasn't just about Vanderbilt coming out and beating Virginia Tech, it was about the state of its program. It was about finding evidence that it is building its program in a way that can lead to results.

Vanderbilt got that evidence on Saturday as Lea's team proved it belonged in a true measuring stick game.

"The results are important to validate the vision," Lea said. "It is validating in a lot of different ways."

The Commodores were just flat out better than Virginia Tech for much of the day, their schemes were sound, they played with more energy and the supposed talent gap that has plauged Lea's program for years didn't appear to be there.

Perhaps just as encouraging was Vanderbilt's resiliency and energy throughout the afternoon. The Commodores blew a 17-0 and 20-10 lead and came back. That's not something to be taken lightly.

That’s a testament to the culture of Vanderbilt’s program and what Lea has instilled in it. Vanderbilt couldn't say something like that this time a year ago.

"I'd say the difference is our love for each other, we want it so bad," sophomore linebacker Bryan Longwell said of the difference between the 2023 and 2024 teams. "We were on the sideline hyping each other up like 'this is what we play for, this is it, do it for each other' and we didn't just have that level of connection and love for each other that we have now."

"I think it speaks to how much we've grown."

Lea took note of that from the sideline.

"God, the battle back was so cool to see," Lea said. "I think the response of our team was really important because we've caved under that pressure in our past."

What Lea’s team also instilled was a sense of pride around their program. A win like Vanderbilt had on Saturday makes people proud to be a part of and support what it has built.

Saturday was program altering in that way.

"We want to build a team that inspires people to show up, I want that stadium to be sold out with people in black and gold and today it wasn't," Lea said. "My understanding is that they had to turn students away today. That is an incredible statement."

Now Lea and his staff have something to point to, their talk of improvement isn't just talk anymore. Lea made changes to his program and got them to pay off. That changes things around West End.

It doesn't make Lea's program a national championship contender, but it gives it hope.

A game that looked as if it would end in the same old story and the same old Vanderbilt didn't.

Instead it ended in an upset that could alter how Lea's program is viewed if all goes according to plan.

It wasn't perfect on Saturday, but Lea wouldn't have it any other way.

"I don't know that the script could be different for our program."