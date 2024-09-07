More analysis on Vanderbilt's scoring attack throughout Saturday's week two matchup.

Vanderbilt moved to 2-0 with a convincing 55-0 win over Alcorn State and an impressive offensive performance.

What went right

Vanderbilt's offense was as advertised on Saturday.

Pavia followed up an excellent week one performance by leading the Commodore offense to a score in all but one of his seven drives on the field. The Vanderbilt quarterback threw for just 83 yards on the day, but frankly didn't need to light up the stat sheet through the air.

Vanderbilt was able to run for 269 yards in those drives, Pavia accounted for 51 of those yards on the ground.

The way Vanderbilt was able to move the ball on the ground allowed it to play to its identity and put together four drives spanning over three minutes that resulted in scores.

Vanderbilt sophomore running backs Sedrick Alexander and AJ Newberry both had performances among the best of their careers. Both ran for 54 yards and a score.

As Pavia was relieved after seven drives, Vanderbilt didn't skip a beat as Utah transfer Nate Johnson took a read option keeper for a 56 yard touchdown on his first snap of the day to put Vanderbilt up 41-0.

Johnson and Newberry's touchdowns were just a few things in a line of firsts that included tight end Cole Spence's first career touchdown, tight end Eli Stowers picked up his first career passing touchdown, Martel Hight recorded his first career punt and Tristen Brown recorded his first career catch as well as a one-handed one.

Vanderbilt's offensive line was too big and strong for Alcorn's, which opened up just about everything for it. That was a microcosm of its offense as a whole on Saturday.

What went wrong

It feels like nitpicking to find negative takeaways from Vanderbilt's week two win.

Vanderbilt's passing game generated just 100 yards and didn't generated many explosive plays, but frankly it didn't need to. Vanderbilt's offensive line allowed Pavia to be sacked twice and had stretches of play that were questionable, but was still too much for Alcorn State to handle.

Perhaps a tangible area of improvement for Vanderbilt's offensive line could come in the form of penalties. The Commodore offense was flagged six times for 50 yards as a result of penalties. That included three holding calls.

Pavia taking hits, offensive line struggled at times, penalties

Grade: A

Vanderbilt wasn't perfect, but its offense accounted for 41 points on Saturday and came out with the appropriate intensity.

The stats weren't eye popping, but the score and physicality difference was on Saturday.

Offensive MVP: Vanderbilt's running game

An individual standout didn't emerge but Vanderbilt's running game, which had four rushers over 50 yards and ran for a total of 242 yards as well as four touchdowns was impossible to ignore.

Whether it was Alexander, or Pavia, or Newberry or Johnson, Vanderbilt was just too much on the ground for Alcorn State.

Its run game seems to be significantly improved.