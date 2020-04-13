Vanderbilt junior wide receiver CJ Bolar is in the transfer portal, as reported by Rivals.com.

Bolar tallied 45 catches for 519 yards and two touchdowns during his two years at Vanderbilt.

The Purvis (Miss.) native was plagued by injuries last season, playing in just nine games and earning six starts while recording just 11 catches for 79 yards.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bolar joins Allan Walters (Mississippi State), Deuce Wallace, Mo Hasan (Southern Cal), Devin Cochran (Georgia Tech), Carlton Lorentz (Portland State), Josiah Sa'o (Charlotte), and Eddie Zinn-Turner as Commodores who have entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 season.