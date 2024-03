The Vanderbilt women's basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The 12-seeded Commodores will face Columbia in a play in game in the NCAA Tournament. The winner will face the fifth-seeded Baylor Bears.

Vanderbilt will be playing in Blacksburg, Virginia, where Virginia Tech is the host team.

This will be the third SEC team that Columbia has faced this season. It lost to Florida and Georgia in non-conference play.