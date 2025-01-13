Vanderbilt Women Come Up Short against LSU

In a tight and intense SEC matchup, the Vanderbilt Commodores fell short against the undefeated LSU Tigers, 83-77. It was a back-and-forth game all night, with both teams exchanging leads, but LSU's ability to execute in the final minutes helped them secure their 19th win of the season and remain undefeated.

The game started slowly, but things quickly picked up once Mikayla Blakes hit a layup for Vanderbilt. The Commodores led 15-10 halfway through the first quarter, with Iyana Moore knocking down a pair of three-pointers. LSU answered with a three from Mikaylah Williams, and that sparked the Tigers, who closed out the quarter with a 10-2 run to tie things up at 21-21.

Both teams played tight defense, but LSU got to the free-throw line early on. Though they struggled, hitting just 4 of 8 in the first quarter, their defensive pressure and hustle helped them stay in the game, and they eventually managed to pull even after the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, LSU went on a quick 8-2 run, but Vanderbilt hung tough, mainly thanks to Moore, who continued to find her rhythm. She hit a huge three to tie things at 33, and with some clutch free throws from Moore and Blakes, the Commodores kept it close, sending the game into halftime tied at 37.

The third quarter was where things got interesting. Vanderbilt came out with a slight lead, but LSU quickly went on a 10-0 run, sparked by Aneesah Morrow and Williams. Williams, who'd been quiet earlier, started to heat up and put up some quick baskets. But Vanderbilt wasn't backing down. Blakes, Moore, and Khamil Pierre chipped in to bring the Commodores within one point, 58-57, heading into the fourth quarter.

It was anyone's game heading into the final period. Vanderbilt grabbed a quick lead early in the fourth with buckets from Jordyn Oliver and Pierre, but then LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson took over. She hit a huge three-pointer with the shot clock winding down and followed it up with a mid-range jumper to put LSU back on top.

Vanderbilt kept battling. Pierre hit an and-one, and Oliver added a layup to keep it close, but Johnson wasn't done. She hit two more clutch shots in the final minutes, pushing LSU's lead back to five with less than a minute to go.

Moore tried to keep things interesting with a couple of late buckets, including a nice cut to the basket off an inbounds play, but it wasn't enough. LSU held on to win 83-77, staying perfect on the season.