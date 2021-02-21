Vandy a serious contender for RB target Victor Venn
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
New running backs coach Norval McKenzie has been busy on the recruiting trail since officially joining Clark Lea's staff at Vanderbilt.One of the new running backs being targeted by the Commodores ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news