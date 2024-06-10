Vandy adds commitment from 2025 CB Cayden Daniels following visit
Vanderbilt added another talented piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Monday in Crisp County (Ga.) cornerback Cayden Daniels.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect was on an official visit with the Commodores this weekend and chose them over the likes of Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, and others.
"Vanderbilt was amazing," Daniels explained. "I loved the atmosphere, the brotherhood, and the culture up there. It's wonderful. Coach (Clark) Lea has a plan for my development and I'm with that."
"He likes that I'm mobile, I'm long, and I got good speed and long range. I can play all over the field and they can use me wherever they need me."
Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson was the lead in Daniels recruiting process.
"Since day one, Coach Rich has been amazing. I always knew he was that guy. He always made me feel like I was at home and he's showed me the most love since day one."
Daniels' player host on his visit was junior cornerback Trudell Berry. He also hung out with freshman safety Dontae Carter along with current Commodores' linebacker commit Austin Howard.
"They kept it one-hundred with me the whole time. They were always trying to get me to commit since day one and my first visit there and I always felt that vibe and connection between them."
The Georgia native becomes the 10th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's recruiting class and the third pledge in the secondary, joining safeties Carson Lawrence and Vanzale Hinton.
