Vanderbilt added another talented piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Monday in Crisp County (Ga.) cornerback Cayden Daniels.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect was on an official visit with the Commodores this weekend and chose them over the likes of Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, and others.

"Vanderbilt was amazing," Daniels explained. "I loved the atmosphere, the brotherhood, and the culture up there. It's wonderful. Coach (Clark) Lea has a plan for my development and I'm with that."

"He likes that I'm mobile, I'm long, and I got good speed and long range. I can play all over the field and they can use me wherever they need me."