Vandy adds commitment from Decatur (Ga.) WR Kenric Lanier

Lanier chose Vanderbilt over other offers from Georgia Tech, Liberty, Buffalo, Miami (Oh.), Eastern Michigan, Kent State, UAB, and others.

Decatur (Ga.) wide receiver Kenric Lanier impressed Vanderbilt at their Elite Camp a few days ago. The Commodores offered on Monday and now the three-star is the latest addition to their 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound prospect adds some size and range to Vanderbilt's wide receiver group along with a ton of talent as Lanier is the reigning offensive player of the year in Region 5A and was named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution's All-State team.

Along with his accolades on the football field, Lanier was also Region 5A basketball player of the year and long jump champion (22.5 1/2). He also ran a personal-best 11.3 in the 100-meters during track season.

Lanier becomes the ninth overall commitment for Vandy in the 2023 class and the third wide receiver pledge - joining Maureice Sherrill of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) and Duran Parish of Biloxi (Miss.).