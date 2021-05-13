 Vanderbilt Commodores Football Recruiting - Target Profile: Dorian Gates
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 10:37:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandy adds commitment from edge rusher Dorian Gates

Klein Oak (Tex.) edge rusher Dorian Gates is the latest Vanderbilt commitment
Klein Oak (Tex.) edge rusher Dorian Gates is the latest Vanderbilt commitment (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
On Easter Sunday, Vanderbilt extended an offer to Klein Oak (Tex.) edge rusher Dorian Gates. A little over a month later, he becomes the latest commitment for the Commodores in the 2022 class.


Once again, Vanderbilt made a big impression by being the first power five program to offer a 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect.

Throughout his recruiting process, Gates has formed a good bond with defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield.

"He seems like a great guy," Gates told VandySports.com after receiving his offer. "He mentioned his relationship with the head coach and his vision for the program. Everything he said he seems like he truly means, really outstanding dude."

Tulane initially jumped in with the first offer back on March 21st followed by UTSA on March 25th. Toledo also recently extended an offer back on May 2nd. Texas was also showing some interest as well.

During his junior season, Gates racked up 10 sacks and caused four fumbles coming off the edge in just six games played.

There is a lot the Commodores' staff likes about Gates' abilities and how they could translate at the college level.

"He (Breckterfield) likes my bend, my explosiveness, my aggressiveness, and the football IQ he sees in the game I play."

Gates carries a 3.9 GPA and throws the discus in track and field as well.

He becomes Vanderbilt's seventh overall commitment in the 2022 class - joining CPA (Tenn.) linebacker Langston Patterson, Rabun Gap (Ga.) defensive end Linus Zunk, Pinson Valley (Ala.) linebacker BJ Diakite, Mt. Pisgah Christian (Ga.) tight end Cole Spence, Regents (Tex.) quarterback Drew Dickey, Wewahitchka (Fla.) linebacker Alex Williams.

