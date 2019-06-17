The name Malik Langham is very familiar with Vanderbilt fans. After a year at Florida, the former four-star prospect put his name in the transfer portal back in April.

Fast forward to June 17th and Langham is the latest addition to the Commodores' roster.

The former Huntsville (Ala.) Lee product made multiple visits to West End throughout his recruiting process, including taking an official visit to Vanderbilt back in January of 2018 before eventually signing with the Florida Gators.

While at Florida last season, Langham played in two games for the Gators against Idaho and Charleston Southern, before redshirting.

Langham will have to sit out this season for the Commodores in 2020 due to NCAA rules, unless he applies for a hardship waiver and is granted immediate eligibility.