 Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball - Vandy adds Gardner-Webb transfer Jamaine Mann to roster
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-16 21:45:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vandy adds Gardner-Webb transfer Jamaine Mann to roster

Jamaine Mann announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday (Photo: Gardner-Webb Athletics)
Jamaine Mann announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday (Photo: Gardner-Webb Athletics)
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt filled their last remaining scholarship on Wednesday with the addition of Gardner-Webb transfer forward Jamaine Mann.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM VANDYSPORTS.COM SUBSCRIPTION!

Mann scored a season-high 18 points on January 20th against UNC-Asheville. He also recored 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds against Presbyterian on February 4th.

The Hampton, Georgia native entered the transfer portal back on May 21st.

A prep star at Dutchtown (Ga.) high school, Mann was ranked a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

*****

- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn

- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL

- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield

- Like us on FACEBOOK

- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}