Vandy adds Gardner-Webb transfer Jamaine Mann to roster
Vanderbilt filled their last remaining scholarship on Wednesday with the addition of Gardner-Webb transfer forward Jamaine Mann.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Mann scored a season-high 18 points on January 20th against UNC-Asheville. He also recored 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds against Presbyterian on February 4th.
The Hampton, Georgia native entered the transfer portal back on May 21st.
A prep star at Dutchtown (Ga.) high school, Mann was ranked a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com