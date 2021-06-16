Vandy adds Gardner-Webb transfer Jamaine Mann to roster

Vanderbilt filled their last remaining scholarship on Wednesday with the addition of Gardner-Webb transfer forward Jamaine Mann. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Mann scored a season-high 18 points on January 20th against UNC-Asheville. He also recored 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds against Presbyterian on February 4th. The Hampton, Georgia native entered the transfer portal back on May 21st. A prep star at Dutchtown (Ga.) high school, Mann was ranked a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.