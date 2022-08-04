Vandy adds second commitment from F JaQualon Roberts

JaQualon Roberts was one of the 2023 prospects that boosted his stock throughout the spring and summer playing for Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Roberts chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Iowa, Butler, Marquette, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.

During his junior campaign at Bloomington North, Roberts averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and shot 54-percent from the field as well as 38-percent from three.

“My versatility being used is a huge factor in what I’m looking for in a school. Most people know the NBA is a big dream of mine and I want to reach it,” Roberts recently told WVSports.com about what he's looking for in a program. “Now a days NBA players tend to be very versatile so I feel I could make it and I want the program to believe in me.”

Vanderbilt now has a versatile wing to compliment their point guard commitment Isaiah West in their 2023 class.

TheHoosier.com basketball recruiting analyst Kyler Staley recently saw Roberts perform at the IBCA Top 100 Showcase in Brownsburg (Ind.) back in June, this is what he had to say about the new Vanderbilt commit:

"If I had to decide an MVP of the day, there is no question that the 6-foot-8 forward JaQualon Roberts would certainly be one of them. The highly athletic forward seemed really locked in here starting with the skill stations all the way through the two scrimmage games he played in."

"During the scrimmage games, there was hardly any defense that could slow him down. This was easily the best I have seen him shooting from behind the arc and he was doing a great job getting his feet set and shooting with flow and rhythm. However, I am starting to notice a trend in games where he either plays the post full time or he will stick mostly on the wing and there never seems to be a good in-game balance. Nonetheless, Roberts had an excellent showing here."