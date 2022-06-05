Vandy adds verbal pledge from talented ATH Kelvon McBride

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound prospect, who projects as a linebacker at the next level, committed to the Commodores during his official visit, announcing his decision publicly on Sunday evening.

Coming out of their first official visit weekend of the summer, Vanderbilt landed their latest commitment from Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Ala.) athlete Kelvon McBride .

McBride already had quite a bit of familiarity with Vanderbilt, having previously visited back on April 9th where he picked an offer from the Commodores' staff, his first from the power five level.

The Mobile, Alabama native chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Navy, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Army, Georgia Southern, and others.

McBride has been a standout on both sides of the ball, playing safety, linebacker, and wide receiver. He was also a recent standout at both the Rivals Combine and Rivals Camp Series in New Orleans.

Commodores linebackers coach Nick Lezynski has been heading up his recruiting process and sees him as a rangy defender that can take cover a lot space.

"They liked how I’m able to play like the whole game with only like three plays off because it shows mental toughness and just how I’m all over the field you know playing both ways and special teams. They talked about how long and rangy I am, saying that I could take up a lot of space."

McBride also displays his athleticism on the basketball court and track for his high school team.

He becomes the fifth overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2023 class.