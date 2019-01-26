Vanderbilt shot 36.8 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers, as the Commodores were blown out at Oklahoma in Norman’s Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Saben Lee led the Commodores in scoring with 24 points. Vandy (9-10) dropped below .500 for the first time all year, and has lost seven straight.

Christian James (21), Brady Manek (16) and Rashard Odomes (14) led the Sooners, who improved to 15-5.

VU never got closer than 16 in the second half. OU’s biggest lead came at the buzzer.

Fresh off a bitterly disappointing overtime loss to top-ranked Tennessee, Vanderbilt looked as if would build on that performance early. It went ahead 16-14 off Yanni Wetzell’s steal and lay-up at 12:08.

And then the bottom fell out.

Oklahoma went on a 13-0 run, keyed by three Odomes lay-ups, until the Commodores took a time out with 8:12 left.

The stoppage in play changed nothing.

Vandy continued to struggle on the offensive end and then Manek hit back-to-back 3s before the ‘Dores, now trailing 33-16, took another time out.

OU eventually extended that lead to 21 before it took a 41-23 edge to the locker room.

It won’t get easier for the Commodores. They’ll face No. 8 Kentucky at 8 Central at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Wildcats beat Vanderbilt, 56-47, in the earlier meeting this season.



